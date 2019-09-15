Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.68. 675,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,228. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $270.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

