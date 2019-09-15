Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

