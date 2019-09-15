Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.77. 1,570,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.