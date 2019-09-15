Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,070,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,990,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

