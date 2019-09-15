Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,736 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.41. 2,327,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,147. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

