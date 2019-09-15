Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,274 Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 890,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,042,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE:PBT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 84,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,958.15% and a net margin of 95.52%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.