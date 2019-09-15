Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,362,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,567,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,378,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.90. 2,622,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $238.52.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

