Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is Senvest Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504,585 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 12.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $136,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 133,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 229,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,292. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

