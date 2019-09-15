Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

MCD stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,396. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average is $202.11.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

