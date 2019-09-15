Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,758 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Ensco Rowan worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 56.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,512 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,091 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 296,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 85,944 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ensco Rowan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESV traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,322,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,334. Ensco Rowan PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22.

ESV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ensco Rowan from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

About Ensco Rowan

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Rowan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Rowan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.