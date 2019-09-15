Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.61. 299,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $60.93.

