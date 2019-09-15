Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 33,606 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 262.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,375. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

