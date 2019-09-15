Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,607,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,891. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

