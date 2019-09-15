Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 154.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 229.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV stock remained flat at $$99.67 during trading on Friday. 785,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,506. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. Dover’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.21.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

