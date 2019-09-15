Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,659 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after buying an additional 550,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,448,000 after buying an additional 2,205,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,997,000 after buying an additional 758,634 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,139,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,897,000 after buying an additional 186,281 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 3,262,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,905. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

