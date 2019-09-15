Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,496 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $63,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $32,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,346,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,734,000 after buying an additional 253,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,493,000 after buying an additional 215,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

TSCO traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,457. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.