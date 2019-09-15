Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,961. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

