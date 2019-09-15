Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,663 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 556,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,257. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

