Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after purchasing an additional 145,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95,452 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. KeyCorp lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $108.37. 787,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

