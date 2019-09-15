Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,051 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of UDR worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UDR by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in UDR by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 446,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $834,663 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

