Toronado Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Toronado Partners LLC cut its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. GDS comprises 9.6% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 639,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,375. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 3.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

