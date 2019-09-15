Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Receives C$70.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of TSE:TIH remained flat at $C$64.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.56. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$51.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$978.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$959.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.13, for a total value of C$63,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,170. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total value of C$114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,445. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $750,579.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

