Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

TOCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Tocagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Tocagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered Tocagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on Tocagen and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.62.

TOCA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 5,888,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,883. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tocagen has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 115.81% and a negative net margin of 300.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 72,350.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Tocagen by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

