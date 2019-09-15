Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Timken worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Timken by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 503,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,389. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.