TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $624,662.00 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $624,662.00 and approximately $21.25 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.71 or 0.02126165 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,460,613 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

