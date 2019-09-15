Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 480.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,760 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

