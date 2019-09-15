Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,045,000 after buying an additional 1,448,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,073,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,493,000 after purchasing an additional 446,373 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,332,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,881,080. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

