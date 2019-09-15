Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.61. 2,093,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

