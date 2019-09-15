Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.62. 1,462,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

