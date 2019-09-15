Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,857.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $22,857.00 and $16,914.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002054 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00130957 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,385.19 or 1.00035636 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003550 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000629 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

