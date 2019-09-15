Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

NYSE:TMO opened at $297.65 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

