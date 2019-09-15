Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.10.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 645,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,567,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $497,961.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,147 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.