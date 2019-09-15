Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLKGY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TLKGY traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 78. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

