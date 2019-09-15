Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLKGY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TLKGY traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 78. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

