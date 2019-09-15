Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Up 11.4% in August

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,226,600 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 10,074,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 133.0% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 709.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,612,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

