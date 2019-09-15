TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,647,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 12,566,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,436,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 3,175,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.