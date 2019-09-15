TCG Advisors LP Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCG Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,047,000 after purchasing an additional 209,429 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,231,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,661. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.