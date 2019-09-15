TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 785,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,039. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $40,713,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,906 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 1,281.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 700,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth $10,390,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

