TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,977,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 4,716,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 56.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRKR. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

In other news, insider Peter L. Hoang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 707,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 16.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

