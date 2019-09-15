Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,719,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 20,336,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 44.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 8,050,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,281. The firm has a market cap of $254.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.83. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,629.06% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tailored Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

