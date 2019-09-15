T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given a $135.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) received a $135.00 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,939. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

