Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.73

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $9.00. Synairgen shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 3,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.69. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

