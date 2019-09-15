Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Merchants Bancorp worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MBIN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,334. The company has a market cap of $463.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.