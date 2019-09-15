Swiss National Bank Has $299,000 Holdings in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 27.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,924. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.32. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Armstrong Flooring Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

