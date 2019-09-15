Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Luther Burbank worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Luther Burbank Corp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

