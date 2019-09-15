Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,200 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of OptiNose worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPTN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OptiNose by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OptiNose by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in OptiNose by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OptiNose stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,577. OptiNose Inc has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 102.10% and a negative net margin of 670.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

