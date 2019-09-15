Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,000 Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Entravision Communication worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 313.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 360,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 252,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 12.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 240,839 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the second quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter worth $486,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

EVC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 393,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,377. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

