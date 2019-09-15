Swiss National Bank Acquires 23,000 Shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTS International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 262.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter worth $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of FTS International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 535,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,275. The company has a market capitalization of $331.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. FTS International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

