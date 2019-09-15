SVA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,086,527. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

FIS stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

