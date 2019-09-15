SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,939. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $77.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

