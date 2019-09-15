SVA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth $217,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VF by 24.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,517,000 after acquiring an additional 696,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,406,000 after acquiring an additional 543,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in VF in the first quarter worth $38,833,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in VF by 106.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 766,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 395,290 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.30. 1,425,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,874. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. VF Corp has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $96.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,660. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.